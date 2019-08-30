What makes someone sexy? Scientists are just as confused as you are

Sex appeal – some people just seem to have it, others desperately want it and scientists have spent years and goodness knows how much money studying it. The results, as a recent article in The Atlantic Monthly demonstrate, are, unfortunately, not very conclusive and probably won’t help those who don’t have it to magically obtain it any time soon.

A slew of studies have been conducted over the years – mostly investigating physical and other traits of attractiveness, with heterosexual participants, and these have only served to muddy the waters.

While some research suggests factors like facial symmetry and hip-to-waist ratio could be significant factors in the search for the perfect partner, others have focused on traits such as facial scars, beards and the colour clothes worn on a first date.

According to one study, women interviewed found men with facial scars more appealing for short-term relationships than long ones. In a different study, women were shown to find men with beards more appealing for long-term relationships than for short-term ones.

These studies hone in on the idea that what people find attractive is based on what kind of relationship they’re looking for, rather than simply being a question of immediate bunga bunga opportunities.

Unsurprisingly, there are studies that show women interpret men’s showing of sexual interest as “expressions of friendliness”, while men tend to interpret women’s friendliness as signs of sexual interest – Venus and Mars and so on. Apparently, women tend to be more attracted to men whose interest in them they regard as ambiguous.