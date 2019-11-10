Hug it out: paying to cuddle with your therapist could be cathartic

Are South Africans as eager to embrace the concept of cuddle therapy? asks Lisa Witepski

Across the globe, cuddle therapy is gaining favour as people search for deeper connections in a world of digital pokes and likes. But are South Africans as eager to embrace the concept?



Some people love a hug. They fold you in their arms without compunction and mash you against their chests, little worrying about whether they may be inadvertently smearing you with armpit sweat in the process. That is not me. When I hug, I like to keep people at the same distance as grade sixes at their first disco, which means a beach ball-sized space between us at all times...