Health & Sex

What does SA get up to in the sack? Take this quick survey to help us find out

The 2019 Sunday Times Lifestyle sex survey is fast, fun and 100% confidential — and the results are sure to be fascinating!

21 November 2019 - 14:26 By Staff reporter
Our 2019 sex survey will lift the covers on what our South Africans want from their sex lives.
Our 2019 sex survey will lift the covers on what our South Africans want from their sex lives.
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios

The Sunday Times Lifestyle sex survey is back! For the third year in a row, our sex survey is set to provide a fascinating glimpse into what South Africans get up to in the sack ... on the kitchen table, in the loos at their local clubs, or at their annual office parties.

Once again, we’ve teamed up with the crafty people at Ratepop to create a short, insightful  — and really fun — survey. It includes a range of questions about who you’re sleeping with, what your sex life is like, and what you'd love it to be like — all answered anonymously, of course.

Simply CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY via Facebook Messenger, read our privacy policy and click the “get started” button.

We give you our every assurance that YOUR IDENTITY WILL BE KEPT COMPLETELY SECRET. Only your answers will be used to compile the results of the survey — so take the opportunity to be totally honest.

The results will be published in the Sunday Times Lifestyle magazine on Sunday December 8 2019. Look out for this issue because you won't want to miss the chance to find out what moves South Africans from gentle sighs to joyful yells of pleasure when they're behind closed bedroom doors.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Yes bae, you can have sex with other people' - Do open relationships work?

A team of researchers from the University of Rochester in New York have conducted a survey among several couples to shed more light on open ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

People in these professions are having the most sex, says survey

Sex: everyone has it, wants more of it, and wants to know who’s having more of it than they are.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

What makes someone sexy? Scientists are just as confused as you are

Sex appeal – some people just seem to have it, others desperately want it and scientists have spent years and goodness knows how much money studying ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Python and leopard in a fight to the death Travel
  2. Eight of Somizi's best & worst fashion moments from 'Idols SA' season 15 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Indebted or in denial? A candid look at what it means to be white in SA today Lifestyle
  4. Best & worst dressed celebs at the SA Style Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Reeva Steenkamp & Babes Wodumo under the spotlight in toxic love doccie Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Family takes 'body' to Old Mutual office to demand payment
X