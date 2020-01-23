POLL | Is #ghosting an acceptable way to break up with someone?
Imagine you've been dating someone for four years and then — seemingly out of the blue — you never hear from them again. No phone calls. No e-mails. No texts. Nothing ... and that's when you realise you've been ghosted.
The term “ghosting” refers to having someone that you believe cared about you (usually a friend or partner) cut off all communication without any explanation.
So what do you do about it? One local woman took to social media to share her heartbreak after her partner of four years pulled a Casper.
As usual, the Twitter community was ready to comment on the issue and #ghosting started to trend.
Some shared stories about the time they'd been ghosted, or had ghosted someone else — the practice seems to be more common than you'd think:
After reading some of the #ghosting stories 🌻 pic.twitter.com/VqVBFPJUZ5— Mrs Noma 🇿🇦 🌈 🔞 (@MrsNoma) January 23, 2020
This #ghosting trend is making me realize how many of us are broken and don’t even know it! pic.twitter.com/Ymuvnr96yS— Keitu🔥 (@superhero_keitu) January 23, 2020
Dating in our generation should be covered on Medical Aid because wow 🥺#ghosting— maureen mopai (@Maureen_MM) January 23, 2020
Others offered practical solutions of what to do after someone ghosts you:
#ghosting— DalaWhatYouMust®️ (@DatGalTipcey) January 23, 2020
How to deal with ghosting pic.twitter.com/nEVhZozVv0
When ppl choose to ghost you, just Meghan Markle 🤷🏿♀️ #ghosting pic.twitter.com/ykNxPTcCyN— Nomthi Shabangu (@nomthi_shabangu) January 23, 2020
Return the favour ghost aswell..dont ask for any explanations n let them b puzzled #ghosting pic.twitter.com/5FbHnBXBN1— nonhlanhla ndaba (@nhlanhla831225) January 23, 2020
Many felt that #ghosting was a bad habit which should not be tolerated, and decided to call the perpetrators to order:
I don't really understand people who ghost up on other people, it's childish. If you don't want to be with that person anymore, TELL THEM! Simple #ghosting pic.twitter.com/GkOCcwywwq— Blessing M 🌼❤️ (@_Belahm13) January 22, 2020
ah is aweful, and it leaves you haunted. #ghosting AND why must I suffer for someones bad life skills and childish ways. pic.twitter.com/5b6fFvfq68— CitizenCane (@13CiTiZen_1) January 22, 2020
#ghosting is childish, if you don't want to be with me anymore just say so we both adults, I'm not about to be a ghostbuster... Make your mind up. pic.twitter.com/NXF2PXlYo6— #CoverGirl!!🇿🇦 (@G33_Maltown) January 23, 2020
Do you agree with them — is #ghosting an acceptable way to break up with someone? Vote now: