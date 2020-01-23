POLL | Is #ghosting an acceptable way to break up with someone?

Imagine you've been dating someone for four years and then — seemingly out of the blue — you never hear from them again. No phone calls. No e-mails. No texts. Nothing ... and that's when you realise you've been ghosted.

The term “ghosting” refers to having someone that you believe cared about you (usually a friend or partner) cut off all communication without any explanation.

So what do you do about it? One local woman took to social media to share her heartbreak after her partner of four years pulled a Casper.

As usual, the Twitter community was ready to comment on the issue and #ghosting started to trend.

Some shared stories about the time they'd been ghosted, or had ghosted someone else — the practice seems to be more common than you'd think: