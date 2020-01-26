Mental Health
What if being depressed is actually a good thing?
Removing the rose-tinted glasses of happiness allows us to see the world as it really is. Admit that life is hell, and be free, writes philosopher Julie Reshe
I remember being depressed. The very idea of waking up was riddled with dread. I was in a state of internal turbulence, apprehension and negativity about the future. I didn't recognise my new self, and wondered what had happened to the cheerful person I used to be.
In that state of depression, I found the attitude of others changed. Those around me were of two persuasions. One group of people wanted to fix me. The others tended to shun me like a leper. No wonder: I had become cynical, agnostic and pessimistic, and I didn't bother to be polite. ..
