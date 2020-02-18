Health & Sex

WOW! J. Lo breaks the internet with killer abs snap

18 February 2020 - 11:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
US singer Jennifer Lopez is serving body goals at the age of 50.
Image: Miguel Medina / AFP

If anyone is proving age is nothing but a number, it's musician, actress and dancer Jennifer Lopez. In her latest Instagram snap, she shows off her killer toned body, abs and glowing skin.

The mother of two is ageing like fine wine and probably has some good genes, but the hard work she consistently puts in to get that body is undeniable. She often shares her workout routine and what she eats on Instagram, so it's no surprise that she looks as good as she does.

Her mirror selfie almost broke the internet, receiving more than seven million likes, with thousands flocking the comments in admiration of her physique.

Relaxed and recharged. 🤍

