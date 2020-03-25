Prince Charles self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19
His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the virus
Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for Covid-19 the new coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday.
"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," Clarence House said in a statement.
"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.
"The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla Parker-Bowles) has also been tested but does not have the virus.
"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."
The couple were tested by the state-run National Health Service (NHS) in Aberdeenshire in northeast Scotland, his office said in conclusion.
It remains unclear who the prince contracted the virus from at this stage.
Prince Charles joins a growing list of political leaders, celebrities and sports figures affected by Covid-19.
They include Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau.
African artists Manu Dibango and Aurlus Mabélé have both died from the virus, which has killed more than 19,000 people thus far.