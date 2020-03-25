Prince Charles self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for Covid-19 the new coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus," Clarence House said in a statement.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla Parker-Bowles) has also been tested but does not have the virus.

"In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."