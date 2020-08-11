Let’s talk disability: Longyuan Mulilo empowers women from De Aar

Lusanda Mfaxa, resident of Nonzwakazi, De Aar has been very vocal on social media platforms about her day-to-day challenges raising a child with cerebral palsy. People in the community know about her passion and her drive to help other mothers and people living with disabilities.

“By supporting these kids it means a lot and it will also bring a relief to us as parents especially in these trying times. We are also faced with many cases of depression. This is the first step in starting an organisation that will focus on people living with disabilities within my local community,” says Mfaxa.

Many disabled people in the community have felt hopeless and discouraged due to the lack of support and assistance, but now they have a helping hand from Chinese company, Longyuan Mulilo Wind Projects.

Through Longyuan Mulilo’s enterprise and supplier development initiative, assisted by Jonkers Accountants in De Aar, Mfaxa’s company Saxola Place of Hope was successfully registered, her tax clearance is in order, and the necessary business training and support will continue to be provided by Jonker’s Accountants, which is also funded by Longyuan Mulilo, meaning all services to Mfaxa are free.

Mfaxa says she chose the name Saxola Place of Hope because Saxola means peace. She had to find peace and accept her child’s disability as a mother, and through this acceptance was able to feel hopeful about the future. Longyuan Mulilo has brought hope when she, her child and the community needed it most.

Mfaxa has identified five other members living with disability in the community who are equally in need of support through her newly established company. She successfully applied for funding from Longyuan Mulilo to assist with wheelchairs, clothes, expert professional medical treatment and medical beds, food, and other essential items. Longyuan Mulilo has also committed a budget of R27,000 per month to assist these five people (which is R320,400 per year); approximately R80,000 once-off cost to purchase wheelchairs, beds and a washing machine.

Women's Day in SA marked the 64th anniversary of the women's march of 1956, where women marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the carrying of pass books.

China Longyuan (the subsidiary of China Energy) as a majority shareholder of Longyuan Mulilo Wind Projects says people with disabilities are among the most marginalised groups in the world.

In spirit of National Women’s Day, Longyuan Mulilo recognises and admires Mfaxa for her dedication, ambition and how she has been able to use her adversities to create something meaningful. “We will do everything in our power to ensure the needs of disabled people are addressed and prioritised, as they are invaluable to our community,” said Longyuan Mulilo Management.

This article was paid for by China People’s Daily.