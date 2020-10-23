LISTEN | Breast cancer increasing among SA's women

Breast cancer among South African women is increasing and it is one of the most common cancers among women in the country, says the department of health.

The designation of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in SA reflects a nationwide drive by health-care structures, both government and private, to raise awareness about this disease.

Cara Noble, national relationship manager for service at the Cancer Association of SA highlighted the importance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, saying it goes hand-in-hand with breast cancer support.



“Breast cancer is the number one cancer affecting South African women across all races and ages. I think it is so important that we have breast cancer awareness for the undiagnosed person walking on the street, and support for the cancer patients,” said Noble.

