SA and UK teens can register as bone marrow stem cell donors

SA has become just the second country in the world to allow children aged 16 and 17 to become bone marrow stem cell donors.

This is according to the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR), which said the government had given approval to sign up the teens as registered donors.

In the past, donors had to be 18 years or older.

This was made possible by recent changes in legislation and advances in stem cell donation which have allowed registries to reduce the age limit of donors. SA now joins the UK in this move.

Dr Charlotte Ingram, medical director of SABMR — the largest registry in the country — described the move as a landmark which would save many lives.

“In general, young people make better donors. Research shows that younger donors are associated with better survival rates for patients after a stem cell transplant. It’s a step towards further enhancing the registry towards a younger and more ethnically diverse pool for blood cancer patients and others in need of a bone-marrow transplant,” the SABMR said.