Wellness
How safe and effective are essential oils? We ask the experts
While many hail their natural benefits, they're not a miracle cure — and some products may actually be harmful so caution is crucial
17 January 2021 - 00:00
It seems there's no shortage of miracle cures to treat a variety of ailments, but often we're left wondering whether certain therapies are safe. The use of essential oils is a point of contestation and a topic covered in Netflix's recent documentary (Un)Well, so Lifestyle asked experts for the lowdown on them.
Dr Maureen Allem, founder and medical director at Skin Renewal aesthetic clinics, explains that essential oils are typically extracted from plants using a variety of methods, like steam-distillation or cold pressing. These extracts are used, and have been used for thousands of years, to assist with health and mental conditions...
