Oh mani! Five trending nail-art designs to make every day a talon show

Want desirable digits? Get stuck into the world of nail art with these must-try manicure trends

1. NAIL EMOJIS



Say it with your nails and use your nail space as advertisement space — no matter what your agenda or statement is. Lean in to trending art designs that incorporate slogans and logos for a fun injection of camp. Just have fun and go all out by adding smiley face emojis, eye motifs, bold shades such as neon brights, acid blues or metallic — or even dangle miniature figurines from the tips. ..