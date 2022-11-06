Health & Sex

SA researcher makes top 100 LBGTQI+ influencer list for monkeypox work

Dr Keletso Makofane’s HIV studies in the US saw him focus on MPV when he noticed its rapid spread

06 November 2022 - 00:03
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

It was a happy accident of circumstances that saw Harvard University fellow Dr Keletso Makofane, 35, perfectly placed to co-ordinate a response platform and research hub when the monkeypox (MPV) epidemic hit the US earlier this year...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. INSIGHT | In Africa’s monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected Africa
  2. For those with HIV or weak immune systems, monkeypox can be fatal — US study World
  3. RECORDED | Health minister updates parliament on monkeypox, Covid-19 and ... Politics
  4. WHO declares global health emergency over monkeypox outbreak World
  5. Monkeypox virus gaining HIV/Aids stigma: global health experts News

Most read

  1. Ancient meets modern as VIPs strut their stuff at coronation Lifestyle
  2. 'Come Dine with Me SA' S8 features the show's spiciest contestants yet Food
  3. Sandton’s Acsiopolis precinct: Where all your lifestyle needs are met Lifestyle
  4. Ex-beauty queens warm hearts as they confirm they’ve secretly tied the knot Lifestyle
  5. Five reasons why naming a beneficiary on life insurance is important Health & Sex

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa