Is a digital addiction ruining your life?

As technology becomes an increasingly critical part of our lives, it’s perhaps no surprise that many of us find it hard to resist its allure. However, that constant connection comes at a cost, negatively impacting the quality of our lives, jeopardising relationships and overloading our senses. Excessive time online can result in poor self-image, low self-esteem, sleep problems, depression, anxiety, poor time management, poor productivity and problems establishing interpersonal connections. We know that strong relationships are important for a positive self-image and good mental health.
While it is still unclear whether excessive smartphone use has a negative impact on the brain and cognition, research has revealed that an over-reliance on a mobile phone can lead to mental laziness and is rewiring our brains to crave instant gratification. A digital detox involves unplugging from all your devices or at least reducing the time spent on them. Taking a break from these devices can help to lower your stress levels and be more mindful of the present. It also allows you to be more productive on what you need to get done.
To detox digitally, understand your relationship with your phone or device. Once you have a good idea of why you are using your phone at different times, you will be able to better control your use thereof. If you think you are obsessive about your phone, consider only allowing yourself to check it at prescribed intervals and ensure it is kept away during mealtimes. Try to disconnect and switch off your phone before going to sleep as phone use can disrupt sleep patterns. You don’t have to stop using it completely. Instead, be aware of how much you spend on your phone or other digital devices, and try to scale back that time. Make sure you are spending sufficient time on other activities, including prioritising time spent with family and friends, reading a book, taking a walk or working on a hobby.
Most of us are spending more and more time on digital devices. If you find yourself glued to your smartphone, scrolling through endless posts as the clock ticks away, you are not alone. Screen or technology addiction is a growing problem. It’s estimated that the average person spends more time in front of an electronic device than asleep each day. The average mobile phone user unlocks their phone 150 times a day, while 18- to 24 year-olds check their phones twice as much.
