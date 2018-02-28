Light inspired by Tsonga 'tutu' crowned SA's Most Beautiful Object

Every year, the Design Indaba Festival asks the country to vote for the Most Beautiful Object in South Africa. Ten items are nominated and the public decides which one will take the coveted top place. The 2018 winner is the Tutu 2.0 Pendant Light by Mash.T Design Studio.

We steal a moment with the in-demand creator of the pendant, Thabiso Mjo, to find out more about her work as a designer, and what this award means for her.

What led you to pursue a career in design?

I majored in Production Design at AFDA and after working in the industry for a few years, I decided I wanted to create spaces in the real world that people could interact with. So, I went back to school, Inscape Design School, and did a course in Interior Decorating and Architectural Drawing.

How did Mash.T Design Studio come about?

I decided to start my own business, and in my quest to build a brand presence and gain legitimacy, I entered the Nando's Hot Young Designer competition in 2016. The brief was to design a pendant light. I’d never designed anything before, but I thought that getting onto Nando’s radar would be good for my business, so I went for it. Much to my surprise and delight, I was named co-winner for my design of the Tutu 2.0. pendant!

Having never designed a product, how did you come up with the idea for this light?

I've always loved tutus, in fact I wore a tutu to my graduation at AFDA. When I saw the xibelani skirt, worn by Tsonga women, it reminded me of a ballerina’s tutu, an African tutu; regal and super cool. I immediately thought it would make an impressive pendant.