House Tour

IN PICTURES | Repurposed design shines in this Cape farmhouse

The eclectic interiors of this Overberg home express its owners' love of laid-back living, travelling and upcycling

Growing up on Halfaampieskraal, a farm in the Cape Overberg region, Jan-Georg Solms recalls spending more hours outside on the verandah than inside his family home. Such blissful recollections of rural life made it integral for him to recreate this leisurely porch for sheltered outdoor living in his own dwelling, just 300m from the home in which he was raised.



"There's very little to do here, other than watch the sun rising, and then setting 12 hours later," says Jan-Georg. It's a simple life he shares with his partner, Cobus Geldenhuys, their seven dogs, 150 geese and flock of sheep. "Once in a while we'll hear a neighbour drive past, and we get to see the blue cranes fly by twice a day," he adds...