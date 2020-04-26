Hobbies

Crafting gives you the sheer wool power to believe in life after lockdown

While everyone else was grabbing the toilet paper, Roberta Cocci was wisely queuing for wool

It's the day before lockdown. Our last chance to stock up on those non-essentials we'll need to get us through the next 21 (wouldn't that have been nice?) days.



For me there's only one item on my shopping list. Wool. I head to my local craft shop and am stopped in my tracks by what I see. Forget toilet paper. Teenagers, adults and grannies alike are charging for their favourite skeins, social distancing be damned as they stock up on everything from mohair to merino...