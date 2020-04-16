LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 21: Colour in Manolo Blahnik's famous footwear

This initiative sees the release of some of famed shoe designer Manolo Blahnik's original sketches, which have been “stripped back to outlines” to make them easy to print and colour.

You can download the sketches for free from manoloblahnik.com, where you'll also find out more about the inspiration behind each of the designs on offer — there's everything from stilettos to Oxfords to chose from.

The house of Manolo Blanhik says it hopes the Smile Initiative “provides inspiration and spreads positivity in this time of isolation”, and invites you to share your completed artworks on Instagram using the hashtag #ManoloBlahnikSmiles.

