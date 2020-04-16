LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 21: Colour in Manolo Blahnik's famous footwear
Who said colouring was just for kids?
In the past few years, colouring books for adults have taken off as people have come to appreciate that the simple pleasure of colouring can double as a form of mindfulness meditation helping to relieve stress and bring about a sense of calm — something we’re all in desperate need of right now.
As bookstores are closed, what we're also in desperate need of is something to colour in. That's where the Smile Initiative from the house of Manolo Blahnik and the UK Mental Health Foundation comes in.
This initiative sees the release of some of famed shoe designer Manolo Blahnik's original sketches, which have been “stripped back to outlines” to make them easy to print and colour.
You can download the sketches for free from manoloblahnik.com, where you'll also find out more about the inspiration behind each of the designs on offer — there's everything from stilettos to Oxfords to chose from.
The house of Manolo Blanhik says it hopes the Smile Initiative “provides inspiration and spreads positivity in this time of isolation”, and invites you to share your completed artworks on Instagram using the hashtag #ManoloBlahnikSmiles.
• From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our “Life in Lockdown” series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's instalment.
• This article is adapted from one that originally appeared on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.