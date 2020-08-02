Plant Pep Talk

Gardener Mila Crewe-Brown shares tip to help you flex your green fingers

Despite the Joburg winter’s dryness, this freelance writer's home is surrounded by - and filled with - beautiful foliage. She tells us how she does it

Over the past few years gardening has moved from being an exclusive discipline belonging to the gardening types we're intimidated by to a more accessible pastime. Thanks to Instagram and the strong indoor plant trend that seems to be here to stay, we're becoming indoor pot plant fundis or "plant parents" as some now call themselves.



With this in mind, we decided to talk to real people who love getting their hands dirty; those who might just be starting out, and others who have been doing things on a smaller scale indoors and outdoors as a creative pastime to remedy the stresses of modern life...