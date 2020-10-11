'The legacy of different architectural styles in Joburg is phenomenal'

Mila de Villiers charts the evolution of Egoli's historic buildings from the Victorian era to the days of Herbert Baker and beyond

Johannesburg, Egoli, Jozi: a dusty mining town until the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand in 1886 saw this rural region of SA's highveld experience rapid growth. The prospectors, miners and shysters aside, the influx of prosperity seekers from around the globe was inadvertently accompanied by various architectural styles.



During the late 19th century, the finance houses, banks and mining company headquarters established in the inner city epitomised the Victorian era: tall, imposing buildings with intricate window frames, plastered ground floors, roof pavilions, wrought iron, and broekie lace...