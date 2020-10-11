'The legacy of different architectural styles in Joburg is phenomenal'
Mila de Villiers charts the evolution of Egoli's historic buildings from the Victorian era to the days of Herbert Baker and beyond
11 October 2020 - 00:03
Johannesburg, Egoli, Jozi: a dusty mining town until the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand in 1886 saw this rural region of SA's highveld experience rapid growth. The prospectors, miners and shysters aside, the influx of prosperity seekers from around the globe was inadvertently accompanied by various architectural styles.
During the late 19th century, the finance houses, banks and mining company headquarters established in the inner city epitomised the Victorian era: tall, imposing buildings with intricate window frames, plastered ground floors, roof pavilions, wrought iron, and broekie lace...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.