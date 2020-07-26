The full Ponte: Take a tour of a Joburg icon - level 3 approved

Once the city's most notorious address, Ponte City, is now a happy home to thousands with a heart-warming community centre and views for days, writes Sanet Oberholzer

One thing of which I was always guaranteed in the days before Covid-19 was the sight of the Joburg skyline: Ponte City to my left and the Hillbrow Tower to my right as I sat in traffic en route to the office.



When tour guides were allowed to start operating last month, I decided it was time to solve one mystery I'd always pondered during these morning commutes: what lies at the bottom of the infamous Ponte Tower?..