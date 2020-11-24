Add to cart, cautiously: tips for buying furniture online on Black Friday

Investing in furniture can be a daunting task at the best of times, and even more when there's a time crunch to score a great deal on Black Friday.

While shopping for furniture online can be fun, easy and convenient, it's not without its pitfalls, so follow these tips before you click “add to cart”:

1. DO YOUR HOMEWORK

There are a multitude of online furniture stores these days and making sure that you buy from a reputable retailer is vital. If you’re uncertain about which ones you can trust, ask friends and family for recommendations.

It's also well worth reading the reviews on each store's website, and checking out their social media pages — the comments on their posts should give you a good indication of whether they've got happy customers.

Try to buy furniture from local brands whenever possible. Not only is this often the more eco-conscious choice, but you'll be supporting the economy and investing in world-class craftsmanship and design. You'll find a great selection of products by some of the country's best designers at these online stores: designstore.co.za; esque.co.za; iconomyonline.co.za; knus.co.za; and biellebellingham.com

You could also check out the online directory on the SA Decor & Design website; this brand releases a trusted annual Buyer's Guide of local décor- and design-related products and services.

2. DON'T RUSH INTO ANYTHING

Taking your time to shop around and go through the motions of deciding — and often reconsidering — what you need and what your budget allows for is possibly one of the most important steps in buying furniture, or anything for that matter.

Visiting Pinterest and paging through décor magazines can be a great way to help you visualise things, so take your time and enjoy the experience.