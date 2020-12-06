Period drama 'Bridgerton' promises to be visual feast for décor lovers

Regency England has been reimagined in this racy Netflix series, writes Leana Schoeman

This year has been filled with many firsts, some more challenging than others, but some almost good enough to make up for it all. One of those has to be the first collaboration between Shondaland and Netflix: a wonderful new show called Bridgerton that hits SA screens on Christmas Day.



This period drama series is based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn, which are set in the Recency era, and promises to reinvent our notions of what early 1800s England must have been like. ..