Babylonstoren's owner creates a country retreat on an epic scale in the UK

Situated in the Somerset countryside, The Newt is a lifestyle utopia featuring a hotel, show-stopping gardens and a buffalo herd among other delights

Having created a globally iconic destination in the form of Cape winelands farm Babylonstoren, Karen Roos is a past master at contextually led design, and drawing on cultural, natural and traditional influences to inform an experience.



Her ability to temper a big-picture vision with attention to detail is what sets her apart. Her new project, a few years in the making, is a country haven in Somerset in the UK, a location that Roos fell in love with years ago. "I like Jane Austen, and many years ago took a trip to Bath. The beauty of the Somerset countryside in spring captivated me," she says...