Home & Gardening

WATCH | Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
03 March 2021 - 06:00

“We were inspired by using the principles of a tree,” Shawn Alimohammadi, a member of Team Mahali, said from inside the net zero carbon footprint structure.

“The wooden palettes all round and on the roof provide shade for the building just as a tree has a shade footprint. We produce energy from the solar panels which power the entire house. We are completely off-grid and net zero energy dependent.”

The City of Cape Town, in partnership with the Green Building Council of SA, launched the My Clean Green home pop-up exhibit on March 1 2021 in Green Point park in Cape Town. 

The neat structure has a net zero carbon footprint and is made out of recycled palette wood, solar panels and two shipping containers. The home features a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, edible food garden and spacious courtyard.

Four SA cities - eThekwini, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Cape Town - recently joined the C40 cities net zero carbon by 2050 initiative. The aim is to reach net zero carbon for all new buildings by 2030 and all buildings by 2050.

Team Mahali won first prize in the City of Cape Town and Green Building Council of SA’s design competition for sustainable buildings. The structure costs approximately R300,000 to construct.

“We are hoping we will get more projects from this one, more community-orientated projects, and catalyse sustainable industrialisation in SA and support the movement of jobs into the green economy,” said Alimohammadi. 

MORE

WATCH | Is this the house of the future? SA cities join green build projects

Communal spaces centred around producing your own food in an inside-out space with a water feature - reminiscent of a kraal. That’s how SA ...
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

Eco-conscious Jozi designer walks the talk with 'living shoes' that grow moss

The moss shoe is an idea of what the future of footwear could look like, says creator Matthew Edwards
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Houtlander's new outdoor furniture is crafted from carbon negative timber

The founders of this local furniture brand strive to create eco-conscious pieces that'll be passed down from one generation to the next
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Burger, chips and a Coke for SA solo paddler Zirk Botha as he makes it safely ... Food
  2. Three of the best local box wines, according to a 'Platter's Guide' taster Food
  3. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 28 to March 6 2021 Lifestyle
  4. ASPASIA KARRAS | Meet the 'Kim Kardashian' of the drug world: Mrs El Chapo Lifestyle
  5. Phumzile Van Damme says those opposing 'Love Island' complaints can 'write to ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers
Is this the R300k future eco-home of South Africa?