WATCH | Is this the R300,000 future eco-home of SA?

The neat structure has a net zero carbon footprint and is made out of recycled palette wood, solar panels and two shipping containers. The home features a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, edible food garden and spacious courtyard.

Four SA cities - eThekwini, Tshwane, Johannesburg and Cape Town - recently joined the C40 cities net zero carbon by 2050 initiative. The aim is to reach net zero carbon for all new buildings by 2030 and all buildings by 2050.

Team Mahali won first prize in the City of Cape Town and Green Building Council of SA’s design competition for sustainable buildings. The structure costs approximately R300,000 to construct.

“We are hoping we will get more projects from this one, more community-orientated projects, and catalyse sustainable industrialisation in SA and support the movement of jobs into the green economy,” said Alimohammadi.