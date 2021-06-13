Jane's Delicious Garden
11 leafy greens you can grow at home to help fight the winter blues
Winter greens are easy to grow, plus they are healthy — pairing well with seasonal winter flavours. Gardening guru Jane Griffiths tells us how ...
13 June 2021 - 00:01
WHAT TO GROW
1. Bok choy has crunchy stems and crisp leaves, which add texture and taste. They range from bright green to dark purple. Leave a few plants to grow to full size for a more robust flavour...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.