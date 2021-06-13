Jane's Delicious Garden

11 leafy greens you can grow at home to help fight the winter blues

Winter greens are easy to grow, plus they are healthy — pairing well with seasonal winter flavours. Gardening guru Jane Griffiths tells us how ...

WHAT TO GROW



1. Bok choy has crunchy stems and crisp leaves, which add texture and taste. They range from bright green to dark purple. Leave a few plants to grow to full size for a more robust flavour...