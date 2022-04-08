IN PICS | Everything you need to know about Martine Jackson's striking space

As a ceramicist, Martine Jackson is no stranger to teasing beauty out of muted clay.

So, when she and her husband acquired an unfinished apartment on Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard, she was undaunted by the task of shaping a family home out of a stark concrete form and geometrically fragmented interior.

Installing swathes of bespoke oak cabinetry was the starting point in making the new residential-complex unit a layered and exciting space to accommodate and celebrate her work.