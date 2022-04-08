WATCH | SA-born YouTuber tricks Amazon ‘smart’ store in London
SA-born YouTuber Josh Pieters and comedian Archie Manners have pulled another prank out of the bag, this time tricking an Amazon Fresh shop.
In the viral video the pair tricked the “smart” shop in London into not charging them for their food by replacing it on the shelves with bags of sand and water of the same weight.
The two can be seen bypassing about 2,000 sensors that watch their every move and the scales on shelves.
They walked out of the shop with £25 (about R481) worth of items for free.
“We legally stole from Amazon Fresh,” the pair captioned the video that garnered more than 55,000 views on YouTube.
The video drew mixed reactions from subscribers, with many giving the duo props for doing “valuable research” for Amazon.
The YouTuber and comedian previously pranked four UK royal “experts” into giving a “post-analysis” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey before seeing the interview.
The duo wanted to determine whether royal experts were truthful in their commentary about the couple. All four agreed to do the interviews for an undisclosed fee.
In 2020, they pulled a prank on Tiger King’s Carole Baskin when they convinced her to do her first interview since the hit docu-series was screened on Netflix.
In the video, the pair convinced Baskin she was doing an exclusive interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
They also pranked controversial UK commentator Katie Hopkins into accepting a fake award for “spreading hatred”.
Explaining his motives, Pieters said: “The truth is there's an awful lot of hate in this world and people such as Katie Hopkins spread that hate and make money from it. She can do that because she has freedom of speech, but so do I. I used it to combat her spreading hatred by playing on her ego and making her look a bit silly.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.