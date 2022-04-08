WATCH | SA-born YouTuber tricks Amazon ‘smart’ store in London

SA-born YouTuber Josh Pieters and comedian Archie Manners have pulled another prank out of the bag, this time tricking an Amazon Fresh shop.

In the viral video the pair tricked the “smart” shop in London into not charging them for their food by replacing it on the shelves with bags of sand and water of the same weight.

The two can be seen bypassing about 2,000 sensors that watch their every move and the scales on shelves.

They walked out of the shop with £25 (about R481) worth of items for free.

“We legally stole from Amazon Fresh,” the pair captioned the video that garnered more than 55,000 views on YouTube.

The video drew mixed reactions from subscribers, with many giving the duo props for doing “valuable research” for Amazon.