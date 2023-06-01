Lighting the way with Salone del Mobile

Every year, designers, makers and décor enthusiasts from all over the globe gather in Milan to witness the best of what the world of design has to offer at Salone del Mobile, one of the world’s most iconic furniture fairs.
This year’s event, held last month, was a truly inspiring experience as designers celebrated the latest editions and the revival and reinvention of the old. With awe-inspiring installations and cutting-edge designs, Salone del Mobile was a feast for the eyes. We were fortunate enough to experience it first hand, and here share some of our favourite new editions.
Image: Leonardo Talarico for Dieffebi
TAKE A SEAT
Image: Note for Wittmann
Our love affair with seating continues and it was an almost-impossible task to select just a few favourites from so many outstanding designs this year. The Adagio collection by Scandinavian design team Note shifted the boundary between work and play with its “less stress, more flow” approach, with serene motifs and quilted contours repeated over the entire shape of each piece.
LIGHTING THE WAY
Image: Umut Yamac at Rossana Orlandi
Image: Umut Yamac for Vibia
Salone del Mobile’s dedication to lighting design through Euroluce, its international lighting exhibition, is a testament to the importance of this field in the design industry. This year’s brand-new City of Lights concept offered an innovative approach in showcasing these products and allowing visitors to appreciate them in a curated and thoughtful way. It was great to see how this exhibition continues to push boundaries and evolve.
RETRO REVIVAL
Image: Marc Morro for Sancal
Designers continue to embrace the rich history of design by finding inspiration in previous decades to embody retro elements in a fresh way, or to relaunch and reinvent older collections as part of their heritage statement. This notion often brings about exciting new shapes, prints and colourways, as seen at Sancal’s 1970s revival in celebration of the brand’s 50th anniversary.
BIG ON JAPAN
Image: Jasper Morrison and Wataru Kumano for Nikari
The timeless aesthetic and superior craftmanship we often see in Japanese and Scandinavian furniture design remains a strong trend in our search for calm and serene interiors. This aesthetic was perfectly embodied in Finnish furniture-design studio Nikari’s new collection of pieces and innovative natural textiles, as well as in Japanese wood furniture manufacturer Karimoku’s calming contemporary spaces (one of our favourite stands at this year’s fair).
Graphic appeal
Image: Ronan Bouroullec for Nanimarquina
Image: Marni for Londonart
Clean and confident geometric lines combined with simple colourways can have a great impact in any space, no matter what the material or object. This was certainly the case with Doblecara, Ronan Bouroullec’s new collection of kilims for Nanimarquina that skilfully combines the ancient kilim technique with the modernity of Bouroullec’s design aesthetic. Another great new edition that celebrates the powerful subtlety of simple geometric lines is the South by Konstantin Grcic for Magis, a collection of furniture pieces in powder-coated steel rods that remains true to Grcic’s rigorous yet elegant design ethos.
