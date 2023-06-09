Brighten up your home this winter with Leroy Merlin's incredible deals
From heating to kitchen, storage and tiling solutions — the hardware store has it all
Homeowners and DIY enthusiasts are in for a treat with all the incredible midyear deals from Joburg's favourite hardware store, Leroy Merlin. Warm up your winter with up to 30% off of an extensive range of products that cater to every corner of your home.
Heating
Looking for efficient heating solutions for each room or to upgrade your home's heating system? Leroy Merlin provides a range of options, including gas-powered alternatives which are vital during load-shedding and in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
Functional and decorative lighting
Explore a wide selection of stylish and energy-efficient lighting options, including sensor and solar lighting, which offer an element of security during load-shedding and enhance outdoor and indoor living spaces.
Décor and storage
Decorative items, including throws, rugs, wall art, mirrors and ornaments add a personal touch to your living space. Optimise your storage with shelves, containers and organisational units designed to maximise space and declutter.
Kitchen
Explore kitchen cabinetry, in a multitude of colours and styles, along with a wide choice of countertops to suit every budget. Complete your culinary space with innovative kitchen accessories and storage options, ensuring a functional and beautiful kitchen.
Bathroom
Indulge in the luxury of a personal spa-like oasis with a range of bathroom fixtures, including taps, mirrors, showers, toilets and vanities at budget-friendly prices. Whether you're aiming for a modern spa-like retreat or timeless design, find high-quality bathroom products at competitive prices.
Wall tiles and flooring
Prefer the elegance of hardwood or tiles, the warmth and ease of laminate, or the versatility of vinyl? Whichever you choose, they have the power to add value and enhance your living room, bedrooms, kitchen, and bathrooms.
Carpentry
From high-quality timber and plywood to precision tools and hardware, bring your woodworking vision to life. You can stock up on essentials and more to embark on the next project with confidence.
Paint
It’s a treasure trove of colours for vibrant accent walls or a subtle and understated palettes. Choose from a selection of paints and accessories to breathe new life into your walls with professional-looking results, all within your budget. Winter is an ideal time for indoor and outdoor painting due to faster drying time and reduced risk of rain.
Wood
Its natural beauty, versatility, durability, environmental friendliness and warmth make wood a popular choice for various applications in homes. Browse the range which includes on-trend slatted panelling in assorted colours.
Utility storage
Optimise your garage, utility room, or any other space, find practical and durable storage solutions to keep your belongings organised and easily accessible without compromising on style.
Tools
Leroy Merlin is a haven for tool enthusiasts, whether you’re a hobbyist or a pro. Upgrade your toolkit with power tools, hand tools and accessories, designed to assist you in getting the job done efficiently.
Garden and landscaping
Create a vibrant garden, build a charming patio, or enhance your outdoor living area with an assortment of plants, garden furniture, braais and landscaping materials. It can be a tranquil retreat or an entertainer's paradise.
Bag the bargains by signing up to become a loyalty member today.
Visit a Leroy Merlin store or shop online.
This article was sponsored by Leroy Merlin.