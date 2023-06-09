Home & Gardening

Brighten up your home this winter with Leroy Merlin's incredible deals

From heating to kitchen, storage and tiling solutions — the hardware store has it all

09 June 2023 - 11:37
Sponsored
Leroy Merlin has the best heating solutions for your home this winter.
Leroy Merlin has the best heating solutions for your home this winter.
Image: Supplied

Homeowners and DIY enthusiasts are in for a treat with all the incredible midyear deals from Joburg's favourite hardware store, Leroy Merlin. Warm up your winter with up to 30% off of an extensive range of products that cater to every corner of your home. 

Heating

Looking for efficient heating solutions for each room or to upgrade your home's heating system? Leroy Merlin provides a range of options, including gas-powered alternatives which are vital during load-shedding and in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Functional and decorative lighting 

Explore a wide selection of stylish and energy-efficient lighting options, including sensor and solar lighting, which offer an element of security during load-shedding and enhance outdoor and indoor living spaces.

Décor and storage 

Decorative items, including throws, rugs, wall art, mirrors and ornaments add a personal touch to your living space. Optimise your storage with shelves, containers and organisational units designed to maximise space and declutter.

Kitchen 

Explore kitchen cabinetry, in a multitude of colours and styles, along with a wide choice of countertops to suit every budget. Complete your culinary space with innovative kitchen accessories and storage options, ensuring a functional and beautiful kitchen. 

Explore kitchen cabinetry in a multitude of colours and styles.
Explore kitchen cabinetry in a multitude of colours and styles.
Image: Supplied
Create a vibrant outdoor area space with Leroy Merlin.
Create a vibrant outdoor area space with Leroy Merlin.
Image: Supplied

Bathroom 

Indulge in the luxury of a personal spa-like oasis with a range of bathroom fixtures, including taps, mirrors, showers, toilets and vanities at budget-friendly prices. Whether you're aiming for a modern spa-like retreat or timeless design, find high-quality bathroom products at competitive prices. 

Wall tiles and flooring 

Prefer the elegance of hardwood or tiles, the warmth and ease of laminate, or the versatility of vinyl? Whichever you choose, they have the power to add value and enhance your living room, bedrooms, kitchen, and bathrooms. 

Carpentry 

From high-quality timber and plywood to precision tools and hardware, bring your woodworking vision to life. You can stock up on essentials and more to embark on the next project with confidence.

Paint

It’s a treasure trove of colours for vibrant accent walls or a subtle and understated palettes. Choose from a selection of paints and accessories to breathe new life into your walls with professional-looking results, all within your budget. Winter is an ideal time for indoor and outdoor painting due to faster drying time and reduced risk of rain. 

Wood 

Its natural beauty, versatility, durability, environmental friendliness and warmth make wood a popular choice for various applications in homes. Browse the range which includes on-trend slatted panelling in assorted colours.

Utility storage 

Optimise your garage, utility room, or any other space, find practical and durable storage solutions to keep your belongings organised and easily accessible without compromising on style.

Free up some space in your home with utility storage shelves.
Free up some space in your home with utility storage shelves.
Image: Supplied
Upgrade your home aesthetic with some beautiful tiling.
Upgrade your home aesthetic with some beautiful tiling.
Image: Supplied

Tools 

Leroy Merlin is a haven for tool enthusiasts, whether you’re a hobbyist or a pro. Upgrade your toolkit with power tools, hand tools and accessories, designed to assist you in getting the job done efficiently. 

Garden and landscaping 

Create a vibrant garden, build a charming patio, or enhance your outdoor living area with an assortment of plants, garden furniture, braais and landscaping materials. It can be a tranquil retreat or an entertainer's paradise.

Bag the bargains by signing up to become a loyalty member today.

Visit a Leroy Merlin store or shop online.

This article was sponsored by Leroy Merlin. 

ALSO READ:

Budget-friendly ways to keep cosy during winter load-shedding

SPONSORED | From gas heating to firepits and adding texture to your rooms, Leroy Merlin's range of products can elevate your space while keeping it ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Get more bang for your buck for all your DIY needs at Leroy Merlin

SPONSORED | From load-shedding solutions to design inspiration, the home improvement retailer provides expert advice and a simple shopping experience ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘It is not up for debate’: Woolworths claps back at ‘boycott’ over Pride Month ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'I was not fine' — Behind the scenes on Musa Motha's big 'Britain's Got Talent' ... Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | This is crack alcohol — American reacts to being dribbled by two ... Food
  4. A health guru shares why men should drink green tea Food
  5. KFC ‘fixes’ McDonald's double chicken burger Food

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant
'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...