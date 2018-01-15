The Edit

Art

Wise buys: 10 African artists to invest in now

Alexia Walker of Walker Scott Art Advisory highlights some of the continent's artists whose work will add value to your collection

16 January 2018 - 00:00 By Alexia Walker
Harare artist Kudzanai Chiurai's work (pictured) is infused with street art, graffiti and youth culture.
Harare artist Kudzanai Chiurai's work (pictured) is infused with street art, graffiti and youth culture.
Image: Supplied

1. KUDZANAI CHIURAI

Chiurai was born in 1981 in Zimbabwe, and lives in Harare.

His work is infused with youth culture, street art, and graffiti, and addresses exile, colonialism, and migration.

He's represented by Goodman Gallery.

A work by Wangechi Mutu.
A work by Wangechi Mutu.
Image: Supplied

2. WANGECHI MUTU

Mutu was born in 1972 in Kenya, and lives in Nairobi and New York.

Her Afro-futurist work investigates gender, race, colonialism, and politics in Africa.

She's represented by Victoria Miro.

A work by Aida Muluneh.
A work by Aida Muluneh.
Image: Supplied

3. AIDA MULUNEH

Muluneh was born in 1974 in Ethiopia, and lives in Addis Ababa.

Her signature rendering of painted human bodies is inspired by the African practice of body art.

She's represented by David Krut Gallery.

A work by Turiya Magadlela.
A work by Turiya Magadlela.
Image: Supplied

4. TURIYA MAGADLELA

Magadlela was born in 1978 in South Africa, and lives in Johannesburg.

She works with fabrics loaded with cultural significance, from pantyhose to institutional textiles.

She's represented by Blank Projects.

A work by Io Makandal.
A work by Io Makandal.
Image: Supplied

5. IO MAKANDAL

Makandal was born in 1987 in South Africa, and lives in Johannesburg.

Her work explores chance and the role it plays in her compositions.

She's represented by Kalashnikovv Gallery

A work by Sergei Attukwei Clottey.
A work by Sergei Attukwei Clottey.
Image: Supplied

6. SERGE ATTUKWEI CLOTTEY

Clottey was born in 1985 in Ghana, and lives in Accra.

He describes his practice, which comments on the effect of material culture on Africa, as “Afrogallonism”.

He's represented by Gallery 1957.

A work by Kemang Wa Lehulere.
A work by Kemang Wa Lehulere.
Image: Supplied

7. KEMANG WA LEHULERE

Wa Lehulere was born in 1984 in South Africa, and lives in Cape Town.

His work displays layering of ideas that explores black South African history and the function of memory.

He's represented by Stevenson Gallery.

A work by Peju Alatise.
A work by Peju Alatise.

8. PEJU ALATISE

Alatise was born in 1975 in Nigeria, and lives in Lagos.

Her work examines social, political, and gender-related issues, and focuses on women in contemporary Africa.

She's represented by Red Door Gallery.

A work by Patrick Bongoy.
A work by Patrick Bongoy.
Image: Supplied

9. PATRICK BONGOY

Bongoy was born in 1980 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and lives in Cape Town.

He works in rubber, a material that is charged with significance in his native country.

He's represented by Ebony Curated.

A work by Mongezi Ncaphayi.
A work by Mongezi Ncaphayi.
Image: Supplied.

10. MONGEZI NCAPHAYI

Ncaphayi was born in 1983 in South Africa, and lives in Johannesburg.

His practice is inspired by jazz and he is fascinated with the complexities of migration.

He's represented by SMAC Gallery.

This article is adapted from one originally published in The Edit Man S/S17, a stand-alone Sunday Times fashion magazine sent out to select subscribers. Read it online now.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Mary Sibande's artistic currency continues to rise

With almost 400 works in the Strauss & Co auction, art lovers' heads will be spinning.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

From R800 to R8.5m: price of Alexis Preller's art has skyrocketed

Alexis Preller's 'Fleurs du Mal' is a misleading artwork. At first, second or third glance you take it to be a beautiful exotic woman in the vein of ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

France knights SA's acclaimed visual activist Zanele Muholi

Last week, photographic artist Zanele Muholi received a French knighthood, Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters, a cultural recognition of those ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How to get travel smart in 2018 Travel
  2. Let’s talk about sex: edu video series targets SA's teens Health & Sex
  3. Netflix has liberated television in spectacular fashion Lifestyle
  4. Take a brake: 15 easy cycling holidays around the world Travel
  5. SEX TALK | Will being diabetic affect my sex life? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
Siam Lee’s burnt body found in cane field
X