World first: hotel caters exclusively for plus-size guests

23 October 2017 - 12:42 By The Sunday Telegraph
Married couple Ami (155.6kg) and Adam (142.9kg) at The Resort in Eleuthera.
Image: ITV

A hotel has opened catering for guests who weigh between 114kg and 190kg so they can enjoy a holiday without worrying about taunts and insults from fellow travellers.

The Resort, on the Caribbean island of Eleuthera, is custom-built for large sizes, with chairs that are 1m wide, extra-wide room doorways and steel reinforced bed frames and sun loungers. It also features an eat-what-you-want buffet serving comfort food three times a day.

The resort, which claims to be the world's only hotel built exclusively for plus-size people, is designed to help guests not only feel more comfortable on holiday, but re-evaluate their bodies and their self-image.

James King, owner of The Resort, said: "It's a sanctuary. It's a place where you can come and have a good holiday without any judgment whatsoever."

This article was originally published in The Times.

