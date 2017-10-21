Ruff Tung is ahead of the curve when it comes to plus-size fashion

Designers Bridget Pickering and Ludwig Bausch of Ruff Tang are leading the charge for body positivity in the SA fashion industry. They tell us more about their INCLUSIVE range

Designers Bridget Pickering and Ludwig Bausch of Ruff Tang are leading the charge for body positivity in the SA fashion industry. They tell us more about their INCLUSIVE range