61 countries South Africans don't need a visa to visit
Heading off to an exotic locale where you won't need a visa is a good way to save some cash — and spare yourself a whole lot of admin.
Fortunately, there are plenty of places that South Africans don't need a visa to visit. A whopping 61 in fact, according to Arton Capital's 2017 Passport Index.
This Index ranks the power of different passports around the world based on a Visa-Free Score.
This Visa-Free Score takes into account the number of countries that the holder of a particular passport can visit without having to obtain a visa, or where they can obtain a visa on arrival.
To compile the Index, Arton Capital compared the passports of 193 UN member countries and six territories (Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican).
Singapore, which was crowned the country with the world's most powerful passport, was ranked number 1, with a Visa-Free Score of 159.
South Africa was ranked number 47, with a Visa-Free Score of 93 (61 countries where no visa is required plus 32 countries where a visa can be obtained on arrival).
On the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan was declared as having the world's least powerful passport, ranking last, at number 93, with a Visa-Free Score of 22.
61 COUNTRIES SOUTH AFRICAN'S DON'T NEED A VISA FOR:
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belize
- Benin
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Dominica
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Georgia
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Haiti
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Israel
- Jamaica
- Kenya
- Kosovo
- Lesotho
- Macao
- Malawi
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nicaragua
- Palestinian Territories
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Russian Federation
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Senegal
- Singapore
- South Korea
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Swaziland
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
32 COUNTRIES WHERE SA PASSPORT HOLDERS CAN GET A VISA ON ARRIVAL:
- Armenia
- Bolivia
- Cambodia (eVisa)
- Cape Verde
- Comoros
- Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast) (eVisa)
- Djibouti
- Ethiopia
- Ghana
- Guinea-Bissau
- India (eVisa)
- Iran
- Jordan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Madagascar
- Maldives
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Nepal
- Oman
- Palau
- Qatar (visa waiver on arrival)
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Seychelles (visitor's passport)
- Sri Lanka (eTA)
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Turkey (eVisa)
- Tuvalu
- Uganda
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE