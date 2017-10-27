61 countries South Africans don't need a visa to visit

Heading off to an exotic locale where you won't need a visa is a good way to save some cash — and spare yourself a whole lot of admin.

Fortunately, there are plenty of places that South Africans don't need a visa to visit. A whopping 61 in fact, according to Arton Capital's 2017 Passport Index.

This Index ranks the power of different passports around the world based on a Visa-Free Score.

This Visa-Free Score takes into account the number of countries that the holder of a particular passport can visit without having to obtain a visa, or where they can obtain a visa on arrival.

To compile the Index, Arton Capital compared the passports of 193 UN member countries and six territories (Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong, Kosovo, Palestinian Territory and the Vatican).