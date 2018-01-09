South Africa is ranked 52nd on the 2018 Henley Passport index‚ which ranks countries according to their citizens’ visa-free access to other nations.

With its citizens enjoying visa-free access to 100 countries‚ South Africa is the third-highest African country on the index‚ Henley & Partners South Africa said on Tuesday.

However‚ it is far surpassed by the Seychelles‚ which‚ with visa-free access to 141 countries‚ is the highest-ranking country in Africa and sits in 27th place on the index.

Ranking second on the continent and 32nd globally is Mauritius‚ where citizens have visa-free access to 134 countries.

Globally‚ Germany holds on to its top spot for the fifth year running. Its visa-free scoring is 177 countries.

Henley & Partners South Africa managing director Nigel Barnes said that‚ when it comes to both travel and settlement freedom‚ South Africa is lagging behind in its rankings.

“In fact‚ of all the continents‚ Africa as a whole has suffered the most dramatic decline in travel freedom on the 2018 Henley Passport Index‚ with African countries accounting for 19 of the 27 biggest fallers over the past decade‚” he said.