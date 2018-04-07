The Notebook
Close call with a crocodile in the Kruger National Park
Aussie Judy Barnes went on an African adventure in the 1970s - and got a bit too close to the wildlife for comfort
08 April 2018 - 00:00
Aussie Judy Barnes went on an African adventure in the 1970s - and got a bit too close to the wildlife for comfort
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.