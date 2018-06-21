A spate of protests disrupting traffic has added to the obstacles faced by motorists and commuters who plan to travel by road over the winter school holidays.

Traffic on some of the country’s major roads is expected to pick up on Friday‚ despite the rising cost of fuel‚ when many schools close.

Automobile Association of South Africa spokesman Layton Beard urged drivers travelling over the holidays to be cautious. "The traditional busy routes‚ the N3 to Durban‚ the N2 to Port Elizabeth from Cape Town … all those traditional routes we expect will be busy starting tomorrow and going into the weekend‚" said Beard.

National Taxi Alliance spokesman Theo Malele said there were a number of transport corridors that were expected to experience “high volumes of traffic‚ depending on the economic status of some people”.