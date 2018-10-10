Travel

TRAVEL PODCAST | Portuguese locals on why Lisbon's a magical destination

The best way to discover the heart of a city is through the eyes of someone who lives there

Paul Ash Columnist
10 October 2018 - 17:09
A busker and his dog work the old Alfama neighbourhood in Lisbon, Portugal
Image: Paul Ash

Paul Ash speaks to some Lisboetas - people born and raised in Lisbon - about what makes their city so magical.

The original hang drum music in this podcast was composed and performed by Lisbon-based musician Nuno Moreno. The track 1116 is from his album Groove A Zen Sound, available directly from Nuno, e-mail grooveazensound@gmail.com.

