Travel

WATCH | Leopard stalks, kills prey in middle of camp as tourists slumber

19 October 2018 - 11:25 By Staff Writer

If guests peeked out of their windows in the wee hours of Sunday morning, they'd have witnessed an incredible sight - a leopard hunting right outside their rooms.

The leopard was caught on camera stalking the hapless nyala in the grounds of the Idube Game Reserve lodge, in the Sabi Sands Private Game Reserve near Kruger National Park.

Field guide Camz Engelbrecht told Traveller24 that he spotted the leopard on the lawns of the lodge leading up to the guest rooms at around 5.20am. That's when he started filming.

In the minute-long clip, the leopard can be seen sneaking up on its prey from behind a rock then pouncing to take down the hapless nyala. The animal fights for its life, but its over in seconds as the leopard pins it to the ground.

The female leopard is well-known by the lodge staff and is named Scotia, who is mom to a 9-month old cub. As they knew it would return for the kill, Engelbrecht and his colleagues dragged the carcass about 400m outside of camp.

His advice for anyone coming across a similar scene? Keep your distance, and ensure you have an escape route.

This is not the first time a kill has taken place within the relative safety of a camp. In June guides were woken up to the sounds of 14 hyena taking down a kudu - inside the foyer of a luxury lodge.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | School of the hunt: 10 lion cubs take on buffalo calf

Everyone needs to learn, especially if you're a pride of lion cubs taking down your first buffalo.
Lifestyle
16 days ago

WATCH | 'That was a bit too close': large lion pride strolls past man's car

When Steve Haley decided to take a solo trip to the Kruger National Park, he never expected to have a 'once in a lifetime' experience with a large ...
News
18 days ago

WATCH | Close encounter with Kruger lion: he wants to get in!

In the Kruger National Park you're allowed to drive with your windows open.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | Leopards in brutal fight to the death

Life in the wild can be cruel.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. How internet porn is ruining your sex life - and what you can do about it Health & Sex
  2. Is apple cider vinegar good for you? Health & Sex
  3. VW's roomy Arteon is a fantastic all-rounder Lifestyle
  4. How holy water revealed the 'evil' under my grandfather's roof Lifestyle
  5. Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why is the inquiry into the Public Investment Corporation important?
Bogus police officers hit Browns jewellers at Ilanga mall
X