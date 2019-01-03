WATCH | Leopard catches impala in mid-air

If you ever need tips on how to be a pro hunter, then track down this leopard.

Mario Paul caught the incredible sighting on camera during a trip to the Kruger National Park.

He told Latest Sightings that the leopard cleverly used the riverbank and bushes to conceal itself from a small group of unsuspecting impala, creeping closer while waiting for the perfect moment.

The leopard then launches its attack, bringing down a hapless impala mid-air. It drags the kill more than 300m to a big tree, where it lies down to rest and enjoy a well-deserved meal.

"It was an amazing experience to witness how the hunt progressed from start to finish and to have been able to capture it on film was just incredible," said Paul.