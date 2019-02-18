Travel

WATCH | 'It was terrifying': Furious elephants charge, surround safari vehicle

18 February 2019 - 12:46 By Staff Reporter

"Just be quiet and relax."

These were the words of the safari guide trying to calm the terrified tourists in the open safari vehicle as a herd of angry elephants circled around them.

Trent Holmes, who shared the video to Kruger National Park, said when they first spotted the herd of "very active" elephants their guide said they were probably trying to scare away some lions.

The vehicle drove to meet the elephants at another point along the road. "We then saw them coming and they began to cross the road. One elephant got really aggressive and decided to come back a few times. We didn't realise at the time we had parked the car in the middle of the pack."

Looking back, Holmes said he thought the elephants were just trying to scare them away from the babies.

"We were surrounded by angry elephants, it was truly terrifying, we had no idea what to do. The guide was telling us to be calm," Holmes said.

Eventually the vehicle slowly backed off and the elephants went on their merry way.

"After we were safe it was an amazing experience, but in that moment I was so frightened, and the energy and sound of those giant elephants screaming at us is intense. I'll never forget it!"

MORE

WATCH | Chaos as festival elephant picks up young woman and goes on the rampage

A festival elephant must have not been feeling that festive when it wrapped its trunk around 19-year-old Nichanat Manuchan in Surin, northeast of ...
News
5 days ago

WATCH | Grumpy elephant gives baby hippos a fright

These baby hippos learned that the hard way not to mess with a grumpy elephant.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

WATCH | There's an elephant on my roof

Is that a monkey on the roof? No ma'am, it's just an elephant.
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Most read

  1. If you've got a UFO obsession & R50k for rent, we've got a Jozi house for you Home & Gardening
  2. WATCH | Rare black leopard snapped in Africa 'near Wakanda' Travel
  3. Preventing sexually transmitted infections: why South Africa isn’t winning Health & Sex
  4. Claim your 60-day Showmax trial and watch 'The Girl From St Agnes' for free Lifestyle
  5. Docuseries 'Lorena' looks at what led a wife to cut off her husband's penis Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X