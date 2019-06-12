Vodacom Red customers could win the trip of a lifetime

The schedule of a chartered excursion on the Blue Train is not public knowledge. Nobody should know when this famous train rolls out of Pretoria station on what is essentially a special occasion trip. And yet, as you travel towards the outskirts of Pretoria, you see them. The train spotters.

They have set themselves up alongside the tracks with tripods and video cameras for just this moment – the chance to capture one of the world’s most iconic luxury trains as it rolls past.

Such is the timeless appeal of a train that officially became known as the Blue Train in February 1946, when the world was still recovering from the horrors of World War II and this train carried with it the hope of a bright new future. And it has remained a bucket-list experience for travellers ever since.

This year, Africa’s most iconic train will be the start of a red-carpet journey to the Vodacom Durban July.

The Vodacom Durban July Red Blue Train Experience offers 10 Vodacom Red clients the chance of a lifetime to experience the five-star luxury of the Blue Train as they travel to Africa’s most iconic horse-racing event.