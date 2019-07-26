Naomi Campbell's not crazy: planes are 550 times dirtier than your toilet seat

Every time Naomi Campbell boards a plane, she pulls on a pair of latex gloves and rubs down every surface she can reach with antiseptic wipes.

The 49-year-old supermodel shared the curious pre-flight ritual this week in a video of herself boarding a Qatar Airways flight to Doha. As she reaches her seat, she fishes the gloves out of her Louis Vuitton bag, calling them “the best part of this whole thing”, snaps them on, then opens a pack of Dettol wipes, and starts buffing: the armrests, the screen, the remote control, the tray table and even the surfaces around the windows. In fact, “anything you could possibly touch,” she says.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on,” she adds, still scrubbing away. “I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”