Apple Macbook Pro laptops banned from planes. What's going on?

Certain models pose a fire risk - and it's all down to the battery

The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has issued a ban on certain Apple Macbook Pro laptops that may pose a fire risk caused by overheating batteries.



In a July 10 tweet, the FAA said that "recalled #batteries do not fly. Avoid carrying #recalled batteries when flying until repaired/replaced per manufacturer instructions"...