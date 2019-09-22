The Extra Mile

Can I renew my South African passport before it expires?

Worried it might lapse before your next trip? We know what to do

Q. Is it possible to renew a passport before it expires? Ours expire in January 2020. We are planning a cruise at the end of April 2020. We would like to get the ball rolling, while the cruise agents need copies of our passports. - Rosemary Arangies



A. According to the department of home affairs, you should apply for your new passport six months before the expiry date of your current document...