The Extra Mile
Can I renew my South African passport before it expires?
Worried it might lapse before your next trip? We know what to do
22 September 2019 - 00:00
Q. Is it possible to renew a passport before it expires? Ours expire in January 2020. We are planning a cruise at the end of April 2020. We would like to get the ball rolling, while the cruise agents need copies of our passports. - Rosemary Arangies
A. According to the department of home affairs, you should apply for your new passport six months before the expiry date of your current document...
