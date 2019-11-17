Travel

The Extra Mile

I want to offset the carbon from my long-haul flight. What are my options?

We answer your travel questions

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By Elizabeth Sleith

Q. My daughter and I are going to London in January, and she would like to offset the carbon emissions from our flight in some way. Could you point us towards some organisation that can help us do this? - Hannah Howard

A. Offsetting means calculating the amount of greenhouse gases that will be generated by your flight and then putting money into projects that will prevent or remove the same amount from the atmosphere elsewhere...

