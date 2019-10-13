What's our duty to future generations? Greta Thunberg demands an answer

The uncomfortable truth about the teen activist's message on climate change is that we can no longer claim innocence - we have known too much for too long, and we have done nothing about it, writes Anna Hartford

We know the planet is warming. We know we're causing it. We know it will result in drought, plague, famine, disease, drowned coastlines, mass extinctions.



But we also know that many of the worst of these outcomes will be borne not by ourselves - and not even by our children and grandchildren - but by distant generations, still to come, who will inherit the Earth from us in whichever state we care to leave it...