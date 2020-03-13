Disappointment as coronavirus forces closure of Mount Everest

Nepal on Friday barred climbers from all mountains — including Everest — over the coronavirus pandemic, in a major blow to its tourism industry.

The Himalayan country, which has so far confirmed one coronavirus case, earns 4.4 million dollars a year from climbing permits while the losses to expedition organisers will be even higher.

As well as suspending all climbing permits, Nepal stopped issuing tourist visas on arrival, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP.

"The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month," tourism minister Yogesh Bhattara told AFP.

Expedition organisers and Nepal tourism professionals said the move, which came a day after China barred access from its side, was justified but would cause a financial disaster.

Nepal, still recovering from a devastating 2015 earthquake, was also hoping to attract two million tourists for the first time in 2020, celebrating it as a visit Nepal year.

US-based Furtenbach Adventures cancelled a move to shift its operations to Nepal after China closed the mountain on Thursday.