A moment of silence for Montagu as tourist town goes into lockdown

Apart from confining people to their homes for the next three weeks, the 21-day lockdown has literally shut the doors on SA's tourism industry. In the town of Montagu, Western Cape, where tourism is one of the biggest drivers of business, the effects will be devastating.

PJ Basson, manager and part owner at the Montagu Country Hotel, said the hotel found itself "lucky enough" this week to not have to kick guests out ahead of the shutdown.

"All our international guests have left and other groups have cancelled," he told me as they were making plans to close on Thursday, after serving their last guests breakfast.