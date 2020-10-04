Local Getaway
Keen on conservation? Get hands-on with rhinos at these Waterberg camps
The chance to actively take part in conservation activities makes a trip to Marataba Conservation Camps a uniquely memorable experience
04 October 2020 - 00:04
I can think of worse ways to spend a late-spring afternoon than cruising down the Matlabas River in Limpopo's Waterberg, sipping a sundowner under candyfloss skies, feet splashing through the water. I can't think of many better ways.
As far as introductions go, this is a rather good way of getting to know the terrain of the newly opened Marataba Conservation Camps (http://www.classic-portfolio.com/clients/marataba-conservation-camps) on a 21,000ha privately managed section of the Marakele National Park...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.