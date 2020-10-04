Local Getaway

Keen on conservation? Get hands-on with rhinos at these Waterberg camps

The chance to actively take part in conservation activities makes a trip to Marataba Conservation Camps a uniquely memorable experience

I can think of worse ways to spend a late-spring afternoon than cruising down the Matlabas River in Limpopo's Waterberg, sipping a sundowner under candyfloss skies, feet splashing through the water. I can't think of many better ways.



As far as introductions go, this is a rather good way of getting to know the terrain of the newly opened Marataba Conservation Camps (http://www.classic-portfolio.com/clients/marataba-conservation-camps) on a 21,000ha privately managed section of the Marakele National Park...